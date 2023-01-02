Motac will revoke licence of errant travel agencies: Tiong

KUCHING: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) will take firm action by revoking the licence of travel agencies if they are found to be flouting the rules, its minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said today.

He said the ministry has conducted an investigation into the issue claiming that some local travel agencies were buying up flight tickets in bulk.

“I have asked the Deputy Minister (Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan) to investigate on this by holding discussions with the travel agents. The investigation was completed yesterday but I have not have the chance to meet him to get further details,“ he said.

Tiong, who was met by the media after a working visit to the Sarawak contingent police headquarters here, said he would issue a statement tomorrow if he has the complete information about the matter before going off to Indonesia to attend the ASEAN Ministerial Forum.

“When I get the details I will make it public. If I am short of time, I will announce it as soon as I return from Indonesia on Feb 7, “ he added.

The local media reported that several local umrah travel providers were alleged to have been buying up flight tickets in bulk and selling them to agencies in Indonesia at prices as high as RM6,000 to make a hefty profit. - Bernama