Mother and 3 children killed in crash on way to wedding

KUANTAN: The excitement of attending a wedding reception ended in tragedy for a family of five, as four of them were killed when the Toyota Vellfire they were in was hit by a four-wheel-drive that is believed to have run a red light at KM2 of Jalan Lebu-Mempaga, Bentong today.

Pahang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said the incident that occurred at 3.10 pm claimed the lives of housewife Raihan Mohamad, 43, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, and her three children Ahda Dalili Mohd Nazri, 14, Ahmad Muaz, seven, and Ahda Imtinan, four.

Meanwhile, Raihan’s husband, Mohd Nazri Hamid, 43, who is a teacher, injured his left hand.

“The family was believed to be on its way from their house in Felda Aring 1 Teacher’s Quarters in Gua Musang, Kelantan, to Kuala Lumpur, and when they arrived at the scene, the victim’s vehicle was believed to have turned right at the junction after the traffic light turned green.

“However, a Nissan Navara four-wheel-drive vehicle which is believed to have run the red light suddenly came and crashed head-on into the Toyota Vellfire, which caused it to spin around and hit the road divider,“ he said in a statement here today.

Kamarulzaman said the impact of the accident caused the victims’ vehicle to be badly crushed in the front and left side, while the four-wheel-drive was damaged in the front.

The 43-year-old Nissan Navara driver from Karak, Bentong, suffered injuries to his head and was sent to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh for treatment.

An initial urine screening at the Bentong Hospital found that he was positive for drugs.

The bodies of all the victims were taken to Bentong Hospital for autopsy, and further investigation is being conducted in accordance with Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama