NIBONG TEBAL: A woman and her eight-month-old baby were killed in an accident involving two trailers and four other vehicles at Km160.9 on the North-South Expressway near Bandar Cassia, here last night.

The victims, Siti Khadijah Haron, 33, and her baby girl Nur Qaireen Marissa Nor Azry, died after a Proton Waja car driven by her husband Nor Azry Mohd Rosdin, 34, was hit by a trailer before crashing into the back of another trailer.

Seberang Perai Selatan police chief Supt Shafee Abdul Samad said the police received the distress call at about 12.30 midnight.

"Initial investigations revealed the accident occurred when a 39-year-old truck driver lost control of his trailer causing it to crash into a Volvo and a Proton Waja which in turn slammed into the back of another trailer.

"The truck went on to crash into three other vehicles on the lane, causing minor injuries on the drivers of the vehicles," he said here today.

Shafee said the driver and two other passengers of the Proton Waja sustained minor injuries.

"The remains of the mother and child were sent to Hospital Sungai Bakap for post-mortem and the accident is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987," he said.

He said the accident caused a six-kilometre congestion heading south and vehicles were diverted out of the highway at Km151.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the department had to use a crane and other tools to release the two victims who were trapped in the back seat of the car.

"The two victims were released from the car at 4.14am,” he said. — Bernama