Mother arrested for alleged abuse of teenage daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was arrested after she was believed to have abused her 17-year-old daughter at Taman Pandan Mewah, Ampang here.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said he received a report on the incident on Wednesday before arresting the 39-year-old woman yesterday.

According to preliminary investigations, they found scald marks on the stomach of the victim who also had a broken tooth and injuries on the nails.

“The victim is suffering from emotional distress and refused to return home. The teenager was taken to Ampang Hospital for treatment and examination,” he said in a statement tonight.

Noor Azmi said the unemployed suspect was remanded for five days until March 10 and the case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001. - Bernama