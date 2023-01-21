Mother, baby die in car crash

GUA MUSANG: A woman and her six-month-old baby were killed in an accident involving two cars at KM35 of Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai here, at about 12.40 am on Jan 20.

Gua Musang District Police deputy chief DSP Azmi Mokhtar said the victims Khoirul Bariyyah Mohamed Sokeri, 28, and Muhammad Alfah Abdul Rahim died at the scene.

Azmi said preliminary investigations found that the woman and her two children were travelling in a Perodua Axia driven by her husband, a 28-year-old Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel, from Subang, Selangor to Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

He said the man was believed to have lost control of the car and collided with a Naza Ria driven by a 36-year-old man, heading in the opposite direction.

“The Perodua Axia was crushed and the driver suffered fractures to his left arm and waist, while his five-year-old son suffered fractures to both legs,” he said, adding that the driver of the Naza Ria who was travelling alone, suffered minor injuries.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving causing a fatal crash,“ he said. - Bernama