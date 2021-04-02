Mother, baby die in crash in Jalan Ampang

KUALA LUMPUR: A mother and her 14-day-old daughter were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed into the road divider in Jalan Ampang last night.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said that in the 10.30pm incident, the victim’s husband, who was also the driver of the vehicle, escaped with minor injuries while the couple’s four-year-old son suffered serious injuries.

They were rushed to Ampang Hospital for further treatment.

He said that the accident occurred as the Proton Saga car in which the family was travelling was heading to Lembah Jaya from Ampang. It was believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle before crashing into the road divider and skidding into the opposite lane.

Mohamad Farouk said that the woman, who was seated in the front passenger seat, was killed on the spot, while the baby girl succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at the Emergency and Trauma Department, Ampang Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama