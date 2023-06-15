Mother, boyfriend charged with abusing toddler

KUALA LUMPUR: A mother and her boyfriend were charged in two courts here today with abusing a one-year, eleven-month-old girl, earlier this month.

The 17-year-old mother pleaded guilty to causing injury to her child by hitting the victim with her hands at an apartment unit in Desa Rejang, Setapak here between June 4 and 7.

The charge was framed under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a maximum imprisonment of 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

However, Magistrate Nur Farahain Roslan allowed the accused to be bailed at RM3,500 in one surety and fixed July 11 for sentencing, pending a behaviour report from the Social Welfare Department.

Her boyfriend, Amir Shafiq Shuaimy, 31, was also charged in the Sessions Court under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 with using a clothes hanger to cause injury to the girl, at the same place and date.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Roslizi Sulaiman offered bail at RM30,000 in two sureties, on condition that the accused reports to the nearest police station once a month and be prohibited from disturbing the victim and prosecution witnesses.

“In this case, the victim suffered serious injuries involving the whole body, with swellings and bruises on the legs and it was confirmed based on the initial medical report. In addition, this case has received public attention,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Amir Shafiq, who was unrepresented, requested for a reduced bail amount on the grounds he had to support his wife who is two months pregnant, as well as his four children and his mother.

Sessions Court Judge Izralizam Sanusi allowed the accused to be bailed at RM16,000 in one surety with the additional conditions suggested by the prosecution and fixed July 11 for mention. - Bernama