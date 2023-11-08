Mother, boyfriend charged with murder of nine-year-old boy

TAIPING: A mother and her boyfriend were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of her nine-year-old son last month.

Siti Farina Mohamed Basharol Ariffin, 36, and Izuhaizad Ismail, 37, nodded in understanding when the charge was read out before Magistrate Nur Atiqah Sapari.

No plea was recorded as a murder case is under High Court’s jurisdiction.

They were jointly charged with causing the death of Muhammad Hasiffaidhi Mohamad Jeffry, nine, at a house in Jalan Panglima 5, Taman Panglima Assam Kumbang here between 10 am on July 29 and 10.52 am on July 30.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same Act, carries a death penalty or an imprisonment of up to 40 years and a minimum of 12 strokes of the rotan, upon conviction.

The court fixed Oct 16 for mention, pending forensics, chemical and deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and post-mortem reports.

On July 31, it was reported that a nine-year-old boy was found dead after the police were alerted to the incident by the public at a house in Assam Kumbang.

Initial examinations by the forensic team at the scene revealed signs of abuse on the victim.

Police then arrested the boy’s mother and her boyfriend, who also lives in the same house, to assist in investigations for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code. -Bernama