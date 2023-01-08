Mother, boyfriend remanded over death of nine-year-old due to abuse

IPOH: A woman and her boyfriend, suspected to be involved in the death of a nine-year-old boy in Taman Panglima, Asaam Kumbang, Taiping last Sunday have been remanded for seven days starting yesterday.

“Their remand order is for one week and the post-mortem will be conducted today,“ Taiping District Police Chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said when contacted today.

The boy was found dead in a house after the police were alerted of the incident by the public at around 11 am yesterday.

Initial examinations by the forensic team at the scene revealed signs of abuse on the victim.

Police then arrested the boy’s 36-year-old mother and her boyfriend, in his 30s, who also lives in the same house, to assist investigations for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The victim had reportedly been abused since March and the body was sent to the Taiping Hospital for post-mortem. -Bernama