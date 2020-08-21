Mother charged with abusing nine-year-old son

KUALA LUMPUR: A mother was charged in the sessions court here today with purposely abusing her son by causing injuries on his body, last year.

The 40-year-old woman pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to her before Judge Mahyon Talib.

The accused, who is a restaurant worker, was charged with abusing her nine-year-old son, causing the latter to suffer bruises on his left arm, bite wounds on the right ear, as well as red marks on his cheek and back of the body.

She was alleged to have committed the offence in a room at Lorong Haji Taib 1 here, between 7am to 9am on July 11, 2019.

The charge, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provides for a fine of not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri prosecuted, while the accused was not represented.

The court did not allow bail and set Sept 10 for remention. — Bernama