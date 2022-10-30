Mother, child killed in Kuala Pilah crash

KUALA PILAH: Two family members were killed and four others sustained injuries when they were involved in a crash on Jalan Terachi-Tanjung Ipoh, here, early this morning.

Seri Menanti Fire and Rescue station operations commander, senior fire officer II Norhirwan Zainal, said that the two victims were identified as Nuratika Arsad, 27, and her three-year-old son, who died at the scene when the Proton Wira car that they were travelling in skidded onto the opposite lane and crashed into a tree.

Norhirwan said that the fire department received a distress call at 1.21 am today, and teams from Seri Menanti and Kuala Pilah Fire and Rescue stations rushed to the scene.

The injured victims were handed over to the health department for action.

Meanwhile, Kuala Pilah district police chief, Supt Amran Mohd Ghani, confirming the incident, said that the young mother and the toddler died from severe head injuries.

He said that the initial investigation found that the car was driven by a 30-year-old man, and was on its way from Seremban to Kuala Pilah when he had lost control of the vehicle, skidded into the opposite lane, and hit a tree.

“Due to the impact of the collision, two victims died at the scene, while the driver suffered a broken left leg and the other three passengers sustained minor injuries and received treatment at Kuala Pilah Hospital,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Sec 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama