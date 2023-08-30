Mother clings on to hope as son walks free from second jail term

MALACCA: An aged mother is still keeping faith that her eldest son will turn over a new leaf and not set foot in prison a third time before her ‘eyes close for eternity’.

The woman, to be known as just ‘Wee’, who is nearly 70 years old from Bukit Baru here, said that as a mother, she has tried her utmost to guide him to take one step at a time to accomplish something and not make haste by breaking the law, but her heart has not hardened for her son known as Shah, 40.

“The sentence he received (prison) twice was due to his own fault... I told him many times not to go astray again to avoid prison a second time but he ignored a mother’s advice.

“Even though I am old and not well anymore, I will continue to support him to change because he is my eldest son and a smart person even if he is a little stubborn,” she said after the Prisoner Released under Licence (PBSL or OBB) programme on the grace of the federal government’s Ihsan Madani initiative, at the Sungai Udang Prison here today.

Wee said she often wakes up in the night to pray so her eldest son will not commit crime again.

Meanwhile, Shah hopes the second prison term will be his last time behind bars, considering that he is now pushing 40 as well as to atone for the sake of his mother who had to endured his less-than-perfect life unlike his other two siblings.

He said he ended up in Sungai Udang Prison for the second time for treason on April 28 and is scheduled to be released on Dec 28 but thankfully he was released early under the PBSL programme.

“I hope to make up for all my past mistakes and repay my mother’s faith for causing her so much pain. I hope this is the last time I set foot in prison.

“I also hope to be able to serve the community because of the many lessons I have learned even though I only served four months in prison,” he said, revealing that he previously served a prison sentence for a drug offence.

Earlier, at the Sungai Udang Ihsan Madani PBSL prisoner programme today, a total of 36 prisoners incarcerated there were released, with 21 of them heading to employers with jobs secured while six prisoners will go home to their families and nine people to be placed in halfway houses. -Bernama