Mother, daughter arrested for abusing maid

LUMUT: Manjung police have rescued an Indonesian maid, suspected of being locked up and fed with food scraps, and had not paid her salary in the last two years by her employers.

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said, the 44-year-old victim was saved after police raided a house at 2.30pm yesterday in Sitiawan near here, following a tip-off.

He said in the raid, police detained a 48-year old woman and her 25-year old daughter.

“Victim claimed she was locked inside the house and was forced to work without pay for two years, round the clock and if she was reluctant, she would be hit with a metal rod.

“Victim also claimed she was only given leftovers to eat and an improper sleeping place,” he said in a statement, here today.

Nor Omar said police discovered that victim came to Malaysia in 2018 through Pasir Gudang, Johor with an agent, before being sent to the suspect’s house to work as a maid.

He said, both suspects did not have criminal records and their urine tests came back negative.

“Victim is now under Interim Protection Order (IPO) of the Seri Manjung Court for 21 days beginning today, and will be sent to a shelter home after completing treatment.

“Both suspects are remanded for four days starting today and the case is investigated under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Atipsom),” he said. - Bernama