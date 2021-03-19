Mother, daughter charged with trafficking Cambodian maid

BUTTERWORTH: A mother and her daughter were charged in the Sessions Court here, today with trafficking their Cambodian maid for the purpose of exploitation through forced labour, last February.

Teoh Beng Sim, 57, and her daughter, Teh Hooi Fung, 36, both pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to them by the court interpreter before Judge Noor Aini Yusof.

According to the charge sheet, both the accused were charged with trafficking Soy Rom, 27, for the purpose of exploitation by use of force at Jalan Perpaduan Kampung Baru, Bukit Mertajam, at about 10.45pm, on Feb 24.

The charge was framed under Section 13 of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, to be read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a minimum jail term of three years but not exceeding 20 years and liable to a fine, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Syeqal Che Murat prosecutes while both the accused were represented by lawyer Datuk Supramaniam Kasia Pillai.

The prosecution did not offer any bail but Supramaniam requested bail, saying that his clients have been cooperating in the investigation of the case.

The court allowed bail at RM15,000 with one surety each and ordered them to report to the nearest police station on every 15th day of the month until the disposal of the case.

The court set April 19 for remention. — Bernama