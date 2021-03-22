Mother, daughter drown after car plunges into lake in Bandar Baharu

ALOR SETAR: An elderly woman and her daughter drowned after the car they were in plunged into a lake at the Tasik Lake Resort in Serdang, Bandar Baharu on the afternoon of March 21.

Bandar Baharu district police chief DSP Mohd Akmal Hizam Abd Khupur said in the 6.30 pm incident, a Proton Persona driven by one of the victims was said to have skidded into the lake after the driver had accidentally stepped on the accelerator.

The victims were identified as Hasmah Mat Isa, 69 and Noraiza Hashim, 28.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that while the vehicle was at the parking area at the lake, it is believed the driver had stepped on the accelerator, causing the vehicle to lurch forward and plunge into the lake.

“Both victims were believed to be trapped in the vehicle and drowned,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He added that after receiving a report regarding the accident, a search-and-rescue operation was launched with the assistance of the

Fire and Rescue Department and the bodies of both victims were brought up at around 8.45 pm.

“Both bodies have been sent to the Kulim Hospital for autopsy,” he said, adding that further investigations into the incident were ongoing.- Bernama