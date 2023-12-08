Mother, female friend arrested over alleged abuse of seven-year-old boy

JOHOR BAHRU: A single mother and her female friend have been arrested over the alleged abuse of a seven-year-old boy in a house in Pasir Gudang yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the 27-year-old single mother and her 30-year-old friend were arrested by a team from the Seri Alam district police headquarters at 12.30 am today following a report lodged by a member of the public.

The police also seized two canes from the scene, he said in a statement today.

The victim, who is the son of the younger woman, has been sent to Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here for treatment.

He said both women were staying in the same house and the police were verifying the status of the friend, believed to be a foreigner and working as a technician at a factory.

Both women are on remand for investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, he said, adding that the Johor police thanked the public for providing information which led to the victim being rescued.

Prior to that, a video recording went viral on social media. It showed members of the public rushing into a house, believed to rescue a child suspected of being ill-treated by his mother and her friend.

Meanwhile, the wife of the Regent of Johor, Che Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam thanked all parties for their swift action which helped rescue the boy.

“Their actions prove how important it is for the local community to care for the well-being and safety of children.

“This is a reminder to us that child abuse is still an issue that requires serious attention from all parties,“ she said on her official Facebook, here. - Bernama