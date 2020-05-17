Mother hopes new Kedah MB carries out duties sincerely, honestly

ALOR STAR: The mother of newly-minted Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor hopes that her son, the seventh of 13 siblings, will carry out his duties sincerely and honestly in administering the state government.

Meriam Ahmad, 70, said she always supported and blessed Muhammad Sanusi, whom she described as being a strict and outspoken person.

“I am delighted to know that my son has been appointed as the Mentri Besar. May he always have the pleasure of Allah SWT,” she told reporters when met at the Kedah PAS Complex here today.

According to Meriam, Muhammad Sanusi had always been interested in politics from a young age and even pursued a bachelor’s degree in political science at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Penang.

“I am well aware of his busy schedule. Prior to this, my son (Muhammad Sanusi) even said that he had a great responsibility to the people and was busy as the Jeneri state assemblyman,” she added.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi’s wife, Jusmalailani Jusoh, 45, said she was confident that her husband could do a good job and divide his time efficiently as the head of the family and the people’s representative.

“I’ve always been used to my husband being busy but now, as Mentri Besar, I know he will be even busier. As a wife, I will always fully support him,” said Jusmalailani, who is a teacher.

Muhammad Sanusi, 46, was sworn in as the 14th Kedah Menteri Besar at Wisma Darul Aman here today after the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehudin Sultan Badlishah had consented to the appointment to replace Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir.

The appointment was made in line with Article 35 and 37(2) (a) of the Kedah State Constitution after the Kedah PAS deputy commissioner received the majority support of assemblymen. — Bernama