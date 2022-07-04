Mother, infant son brutally murdered in JB, husband arrested

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested a 24-year-old man who was found riding a motorcycle naked in Permas Jaya, here today, just hours after he was suspected of killing his wife and three-month-old baby.

The tragic incident unfolded when locals in Jalan Dewasa, Kampung Bakar Batu near here discovered the bodies of the suspect’s wife, aged 26, and their three-month-old son at the house entrance.

The wife’s father, who was alerted by family members, rushed to the scene only to find his daughter’s bloodied body sprawled at the front door and his grandson held by a nurse.

“I saw slash marks on their necks. Several minutes later, the police arrived,” he told reporters at the scene.

He said neighbours had told him that just before the incident, they heard the couple, who got married last year, arguing.

“My daughter worked part-time as a kuih maker, and when I met her yesterday, she was her usual self. She had never mentioned any marital problems before this,” he said.

Meanwhile, South Johor Bahru district police chief ACP Raub Selamat, in a statement, said during the arrest, police seized a cleaver from the suspect.

Police were alerted of the incident at 12.42 pm, he said, adding that the case was being investigated for murder.

Those with information are urged to contact the South Johor Bahru district police hotline at 07-2182323 or case investigating officer ASP R. Kathiresh at 013-4472909. - Bernama