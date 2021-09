PENDANG: There is nothing a mother can do other than pray to God that her seven-year-old son who suffers from stage four neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, will survive the ordeal and be able to enjoy life like any other child.

Fara Wahida Md Ishak, 37, who works as a clerk at a school in Alor Setar, said Muhammad Ammar Muhammad Suhaimi was diagnosed with cancer in October last year.

“Before he was diagnosed, he had trouble walking and often had a fever which caused my husband and I to take him to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar before going to a private medical centre for further examination.

“The doctors there discovered cancer cells in his kidney before he was referred to the Penang Hospital for chemotherapy. After that, he could walk again, but the cancer cells are still there,“ she said when met at her mother’s house in Kampung Bahagia, Guar Kepayang here today.

Fara Wahida said Muhammad Ammar continued with the chemotherapy until last July, but the cancer cells were spreading and the doctors who treated her fourth child gave him only six months to live.

Meanwhile, Friend of Childhood Cancer Northern-M (FOCCAN) representatives visited Muhammad Ammar and handed over donations and gifts to him.

Those who want to help ease Fara Wahida’s burden can call her at 012-5514453.- Bernama