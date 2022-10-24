Mother of Dr Wan Azizah dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Mariah Khamis, the mother of former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, died early today.

In a Facebook posting, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that funeral prayers would be held at 11.30 am at Masjid Al-Mustaqim, Ampang.

“I apologise to the entire leadership and supporters of Harapan Sarawak for having to cancel the Miri and Kuching tour that was scheduled for today. We will meet again at another time, God willing,“ he said.

The sad news was also shared by Mariah’s granddaughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar on Facebook.

“May Allah place her among the pious, forgive her sins and ease everything for her. We love you grandma. Al-Fatihah,“ she said.

She also prayed that her grandmother would be granted ‘husnul khatimah’. - Bernama