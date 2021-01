BAGAN DATUK: Female solo kayak paddler, Nur Adila Abu Hasan (pix) has made it into the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) when she managed to paddle along the Perak River for a distance of 361.4 km in seven days.

Nur Adila, 38, began her ‘Dayungan Ekspresi Negaraku Kayak Solo Wanita’ at Tasik Banding, Gerik on Dec 27 along Perak River and arrived at Beting Beras Basah here at about 9.30 am, yesterday.

The mother of four children who works as an administrative assistant at the Perak Land and Mines Office, Ipoh said this has been among her goals in extreme sports.

On the challenges faced, Nur Adila said among them was the strong current causing her to exceed the target distance.

“Initially, the target was 350 km according to the normal current flow, but at the Kenering Dam, Lenggong the current was strong. I paddled from 8 am to 5 pm everyday with the longest segment at 80 km from Kenering to Kuala Kangsar,“ she said.

She was met by reporters after the closing ceremony of ‘Dayungan Ekspresi Negaraku Kayak Solo Wanita 2020’ launched by Perak Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman cum Rungkup assemblyman, Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya at Dataran Bagan Datuk here, today.

At the ceremony, Nur Adila received a certificate of recognition from MBOR research analyst Nurul Fatihah Mahmood, witnessed by event patron, Datin Seri Dr Nomee Ashikin Mohammed Radzi.

She started kayaking since 2017 and took about a year to prepare because her field training had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and she had to do gymnastics and other sports activities instead.

“This expedition did have its own challenges, among them I was stuck in the mud up to the waist level towards the end at Bagan Datuk. I had to shake it off my body for 20 minutes before getting back into the kayak to continue the mission.

“The experience was a sweet memory and taught me not to give up easily,“ she said, adding that her next kayak mission would involve her friend, Saidatul Atiqa Md Isa, 31, in Lake Toba, Indonesia this year. -Bernama