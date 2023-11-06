Mother of SPM high achiever dies

BACHOK: The mother of an excellent student Muhammad Syahril Saidi, 18, who obtained 11As in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, died yesterday.

Principal of Sekolah Menengah Ugama (A) Darul Iman, Noor Ruziana Ismail, when confirming the matter, said Tuan Faridah Tuan Ismail, 53, breathed her last at about 8.45 pm and the funeral prayers will be held at Masjid al-Qudus, Kandis at 10 am today.

“On behalf of the school, I would like to express my condolences to the family of Muhammad Syahril and insya-Allah, we will provide donations or assistance to him based on what he needs,” she told Bernama when contacted.

The story of Muhammad Syahril went viral when he couldn’t pick up his SPM results as he was caring for his bedridden mother, who had been ill since 2019, and his teachers came to his home to deliver his outstanding results.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Syahril’s grandaunt Zainab Othman, 58, said the sacrifices made by the late Tuan Faridah should be emulated because she was willing to raise her six children alone after her husband’s passing in 2012.

“Muhammad Syahril lost his father when he was seven years old. Since then, his mother took over all the parental roles until he (Muhammad Syahril) managed to get excellent results in SPM.

“My family and I are very impressed with his achievements and hope that Muhammad Syahril’s wish to continue his studies at Universiti Malaya will be fulfilled,” she told reporters when met in Kampung Kandis, here today.

Zainab said that although Tuan Faridah’s family lives a simple lifestyle, it did not stop all her children from being strong and steadfast in caring for their mother until her last breath.-Bernama