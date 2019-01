KUALA LUMPUR: A mother of three was sentenced to one day in jail and fined RM1,000 in default two months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for stealing various items from mother of three a supermarket last week.

Magistrate Noorasyikin Sahat handed down the sentence on Eng Siu Khim, 42, after she pleaded guilty to stealing the goods worth RM145.37 from the Aeon supermarket at Mid Valley Megamall here at 2pm on Jan 18.

The court ordered the woman who was unrepresented to serve the jail sentence from today. — Bernama