Mother of two abused children arrested by police

ALOR SETAR: Police have arrested the mother of two sisters who were alleged to have been abused by their step-father yesterday for questioning.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said the 31-year-old woman was arrested at 5.30 pm yesterday.

The police have arrested the father yesterday and both the suspects are in remand until May 5, he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that two sisters in Kedah, who are in Year Three and Year One, suffered injuries believed to have been inflicted by their stepfather.

A medical officer who examined the siblings confirmed that the injuries were the result of beatings and the two sisters have been warded at a hospital for observation. — Bernama