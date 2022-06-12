Mother’s quest for knowledge spurs daughter to become UniMel’s best graduate

MELAKA: A single mother’s determination to further her studies and obtain a law degree even though she had an existing business degree has spurred her daughter, Siti Aishah Mohamad Poad (pix) to excel in her own studies.

Siti Aishah, 21, the recipient of Universiti Melaka’s (UniMel) Best Overall Diploma Graduate Award with a CGPA of 3.89, said her mother Norabani Abdul Rashid, 52, had often stressed the importance of chasing knowledge without considering age as it not only could change your life but also because knowledge gained could never be bartered or sold.

“Alhamdulillah, I finished my diploma and am pursuing my degree in law at the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) since October and aim to get a doctorate.

“I have been able to channel my mother’s spirit as she is my mentor. She herself is in her last semester of obtaining her second degree from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM),“ the Syariah Law diploma graduate told reporters after the first session of the 24th UniMel convocation ceremony here today.

The second of three siblings from Klang, Selangor, said that law was a tough course and was grateful for being able to complete her studies, sharing that her mother often became her point of reference regarding civil law as they constantly studied together and exchanged thoughts, something that brought them closer as mother and daughter.

“To me, studying law can be easier if we understand and remember all the case facts. So I would make important notes that I need to remember and constantly reviewed them to avoid confusion,” Siti Aishah said.

Meanwhile, Munshi Abdullah Award recipient Nur Fairus Mohamad Yatim, 35, did not let her pregnancy get in the way of completing her Master’s degree in Management Science within two years.

She shared that she was able to complete her thesis within the stipulated time merely two days before childbirth, which qualified her to receive the award.

“I was pregnant while I was completing the women-at-work study but Alhamdulillah everything turned out well as there were no complications and the baby is fine.

“During that time, I was a full-time housewife and I gained many ideas and inspiration to complete the thesis with minor corrections,” she said.

A total of 3,045 students who graduated from UniMel in 2020, 2021 dan 2022 will celebrate their convocation in a three-day ceremony that began today. - Bernama