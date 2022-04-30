Mother, son killed in car crash in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: A woman and her two-year-old son were killed when the Perodua Myvi they were travelling in skidded and crashed at Persiaran Timur from the direction of Kajang heading to Pinggiran Putra here, today.

Putrajaya district police chief, ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz, in a statement today, said Amalina Azman, 32, who was seriously injured, was confirmed dead at Putrajaya Hospital, after the incident at 2.45 pm.

He said her son, Dzul Qarnaim Mohd Iqbal died at the scene but her husband who was driving the car escaped unhurt.

According to A. Asmadi, preliminary investigation found the victim’s husband was drowsy when driving before the car skidded and hit a water barrier on the left road shoulder.

The case is now being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he added. - Bernama