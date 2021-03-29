Mother used machete to stop AADK arresting her sons

IPOH: A mother used a machete in efforts to stop National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) personnel from arresting her two sons, who were believed to be involved in drug abuse, at the family residence in Batu Kurau yesterday.

Perak AADK assistant director (Enforcement) A. Reuben said that two youths, aged 18 and 20, hid in the house and tried to climb onto the roof of the house to escape but, were later arrested.

“We took 30 minutes to persuade their mother, who was waiting at the door with a machete to prevent her children from being arrested, to cooperate with AADK to make an in-house inspection. They finally surrendered after being persuaded,” he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

He said that the results of the inspection did not find any supply of drugs but both siblings tested positive for drugs.

The two brothers were among 36 locals, aged 16 to 56, including a drug dealer, who were arrested in the two-day ‘Op Perdana’ to crack down on drug abuse activities in the Larut Matang and Selama district, which ended today, he said.

Reuben said that during the operations, AADK seized 55.29 grams of morphine, valued at between RM800 and RM1,000 on the black market.

“Those who tested positive for drugs will be investigated under Section 3 (1) of Drug Dependents (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983, Amendment 1998, while suspects found in possession of drugs have been handed over to the police and will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (1952),” he added.- Bernama