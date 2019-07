KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong (pix) today tabled a motion for all MPs, along with their spouses and children, to declare their assets by Oct 1.

The motion proposed that those who failed to declare their assets will have be referred to the Parliament’s Select Committee on Rights and Privileges Committee.

Liew said the move is in accordance with the principles of accountability and transparency, adding that the government is committed to getting rid of corruption in the country. The debate is ongoing in the Dewan Rakyat.