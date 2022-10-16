Motion naming Ismail Sabri as PM candidate gets support of Umno divisions

KUALA LUMPUR: The motion supporting the decision in naming Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the 10th Prime Minister candidate for the 15th general election (GE15) continues to receive the support of several Umno divisions today.

These included Padang Terap, Kedah; Arau, Perlis and Tampin, Negeri Sembilan Umno divisions.

In Penang, all 13 divisions unanimously supported the motion proposed by the party’s Supreme Council (MT) earlier, according to State Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir.

Musa, who is also Penang Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said the party has decided to focus fully on the 13 parliamentary constituencies since the state legislative assembly would not be dissolved.

“So far, Umno will contest in five parliamentary seats, MCA four seats and there are four more seats which were previously contested by Gerakan. As for those seats (Gerakan), which BN party candidates will be fielded will be decided by the leadership,“ he said.

In Kedah, Padang Terap Division chief Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said in addition to the motion to support the Bera Member of Parliament, the division also approved a motion of confidence for president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the party leadership to formulate a strategy to strengthen Umno.

In Negeri Sembilan, Tampin Division chief Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa said their support for Ismail Sabri was based on his ability to restore the country’s political situation despite leading a coalition government.

In Perlis, Arau Division chief Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said that the MT’s decision was supported not only by the division but almost all other divisions had the same stance.

In Melaka, State Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said Melaka Umno has vowed to make GE15 a platform to get rid of traitors and those who are disloyal or have defied the party.

At the Masjid Tanah Umno delegates meeting which he officiated, a motion to appoint a BN Member of Parliament from Melaka as full minister was also approved. - Bernama