Motion of confidence will allow PM to govern with clear mandate (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has stated that the motion of confidence will allow him to lead the country with a clear mandate based on the majority support of MPs.

He said the matter was clarified during his recent audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“From a legal aspect, it isn’t needed. The Attorney-General has also said that it isn’t needed because of the clear majority and the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong are also clear.

“The King took the views of the AG into consideration and asked whether my I felt, as Prime Minister, whether a vote of confidence was needed as there was a clear total as well as declarations from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and several other smaller parties.

“I replied: Ampun Tuanku, this is not about only regulations and law. The matter has been brought up and I would like to lead the country with a clear mandate, the support of the majority of MPs. I am confident of obtaining it, if I can’t, then I will accept the will of the people,” he said.

He made the remarks during his speech at a programme with Muslim preachers at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya here, which was also attended by Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Anwar said the King, along with the other Malay Rulers, also played a role according to the Federal Constitution in resolving the uncertainty following the 15th general election (GE15) even though there were some questions raise by certain parties.

He said their Majesties managed to meet him and stated from the onset that they did not dispute that whichever party had the most seats would be given priority and the mandate to govern the country.

“Then there was some secondary effort in obtaining statutory declarations and this occurred within the period set by the King, until 2 pm. So the total obtained was decided by the time period.

“As in any race, he can overtake us in the first turn, we can cut him off at the third turn. What’s important is the finish line. It’s obvious I obtained the bigger total because those who provided their SDs previously withdrew before 2 pm,” Anwar explained.

Anwar said he chose to explain the situation after being asked by Al-Sultan Abdullah to avoid any confusion among Malaysians, especially in matters that could affect the standing of the Malay Rulers.

The confidence vote for Anwar’s leadership will be one of the main agenda during the First Session of the First Term of the 15th Parliament of Malaysia, scheduled to take place for two days from Dec 19.

Based on the First Meeting’s Notice issued by Dewan Rakyat Secretary Dr Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin for distribution among MPs, the motion of confidence towards the Prime Minister was item number eight in the meeting order.

In his maiden media conference after taking his oath as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister on Nov 24, Anwar said a confidence vote would be tabled at the Parliament sitting on Dec 19 to put an end to any questions of him being prime minister. - Bernama