Motion on election of Deputy Speaker among focus in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The election of a new Deputy Speaker will be among the focus at today’s Parliament meeting.

The election, to fill the vacancy left by Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, tops the list of motions in the Dewan Rakyat Order Paper at the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament scheduled for 17 days since yesterday.

The motion was made following the resignation of the Pengerang Member of Parliament as a Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker last Aug 23.

Last Sunday, Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon (pix) confirmed having received the names of candidates from the opposition bloc and the government and that if there was more than one candidate, the matter would be put to a vote.

So far, two names have been mentioned to be nominated. They are Pontian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, the candidate from the government bloc, and Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming, the Pakatan Harapan’s candidate.

According to the Order Paper, the Dewan Rakyat meeting will begin at 10 am with the Ministers’ Question Time followed by the Questions for Oral Answers session before continuing with the motion of thanks and debate on the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The question on whether the government will review the policy on the ‘Malaysia My Second Home’ (MM2H) programme is also expected to be among the focus during the Minister’s Question Time.

The meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament is the first under the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.- Bernama