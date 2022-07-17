Motorcycle crash: Couple accept casualties to twin children as fate

GEORGE TOWN: A couple lost a child while another suffered severe injuries in an accident involving several vehicles on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Highway, here early today.

The mother of the twins, Masitah Md Isa, 44, said Mohd Syazwan Hakim Mohd Abdul Sani, 22, was killed in the incident while her other son Muhamad Syazwan Hafis was currently in the Intensive Care Unit of the Penang Hospital (HPP).

Although saddened by the incident, Masitha said she and her husband accepted what had happened as fate.

“I found out about what happened to the twins after a friend called, and I went straight to the scene to see what happened. I was shocked upon seeing some people lying on the road and went to look for my two children....I was at a loss for words,“ she said when met at the HPP’s Forensics Unit here, today.

Masitah, who lives in Batu Maung, near here, said the twins who worked as ‘runners’ for insurance purposes were very close to her, and she was heartbroken over the fact that Mohd Syazwan would not be able to see his wedding day in December, after getting engaged last year.

She also urged the public not to speculate on the crash.

Meanwhile, Shahiril Rohaiza Ramli, 46, the mother of another deceased, Muhamad Eizreel Muhamad Roszadi, 25, said that prior to Hari Raya Aidiladha, she had advised her eldest son to be careful when riding his motorcycle.

“He really loved motorcycles and he was very interested in repairing motorcycles. At a young age, he began repairing bicycles, and when he grew up, he repaired motorcycles,“ she said, adding that her son worked as a mechanic in Saujana Heights and lived in Bukit Gedung with his wife and two children.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Najwan Ikhwan Ahmad Nazrul, 20, said the loss of his younger brother Ahmad Haikal Naif, 19, who was also involved in the accident had a profound effect on the family because he was very close to all of them.

Four motorcyclists were killed and three others were seriously injured after they were involved in an accident involving several vehicles including cars at the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway early today.

Police received a report on the accident at 4.30 am and initial investigations into the incident that took place at about 4 am along the highway heading towards George Town city centre found that it involved several motorcycles suspected of being involved in illegal racing activities. — Bernama