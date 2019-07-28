Motorcycle patrol unit to check activities jeopardising Klang River

KLANG: The Selangor Mentri Besar Incorporated (MBI) through its subsidiary Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd (LLSB) has set up a motorised ‘River Patrol Unit’ to curb illegal activities endangering the water quality of the Klang River.

LLSB director Syaiful Azmen Nordin said the unit would be fully operational within the next six months, after the completion of suitable routes along the river banks.

“I would like to announce a new component of the community engagement programme under the Selangor Maritime Gateway (SMG) project, with the establishment of the motorcycle River Patrol Unit to monitor and detect any illegal activity harmful to water quality.

“The unit will complement the existing efforts by the authorities to monitor the river, the use of real-time water quality monitoring sensors in the river and aerial monitoring with the use of drones,“ he said.

He said this after the launch of the ‘River Guardian For A Better Tomorrow’ programme at Pengkalan Batu Public Park here by Klang Municipal Council (MPK) president Datuk Mohamad Yasid Bidin today.

He added that his company was committed to implementing a more efficient, effective and systematic river cleaning system through the SMG project.

He said 50,000 tonnes of waste had been removed from the Klang River in cleanup operations since 2016.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Yasid said the effort was a vision to revive the Klang River by improving the water quality and rehabilitating the Pengkalan Batu and Mangrove Point Parks, to make the area along the Klang River a tourist attraction.

“I also understand that this is the first phase, and the programme is just one of a series of community engagement activities that will be jointly organised by LLSB,“ he added. — Bernama