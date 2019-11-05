Motorcycle ride-hailing among focus of Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of motorcycle ride-hailing services such as Dego Ride and Gojek are among the issues that will be raised at the Dewan Rakyat session today.

According to the Dewan Rakyat order paper, the matter will be raised during the ministers’ question time by Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PH-Setiawangsa), who seeks clarification on when the pilot project would begin and whether the legal framework pertaining to the matter had been drafted by the Ministry of Transport.

Also expected to heat up the session is a question raised by Datuk Seri Dr Santhara (PH-Segamat) who questioned the Prime Minister on the latest development pertaining to the alleged mismanagement of the allocation given to the Socio-Economic Development for the Indian Community (Sedic) during the previous administration.

During an oral question-and-answer session, a question from Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali (PH-Bagan Serai) is expected to draw attention as he seeks clarification from the Finance Minister on factors such as contraband cigarette smuggling and vaping activities that are still rampant despite the huge losses incurred annually in terms of unpaid duties and tax.

The session will then continue with the debate of the Supply Bill (2020) at the committee level beginning today until the eighth week of the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

The bill was approved in principal yesterday after 12 days of debate since Oct 14.

The current session of Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to run until Dec 5. — Bernama