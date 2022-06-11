Motorcyclist arrested after fight caught on video

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a 39-year-old man allegedly involved in a fight with a motorist in Kampung Pandan Dalam, Ampang, on Thursday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said in the incident, a 60-year-old man and his wife were on their way home in a car when they were involved in a quarrel with a motorcyclist.

Farouk said the driver suffered a broken right hand, bleeding to the brain, and cuts on both hands. Meanwhile, the motorcyclist sustained a head injury.

He said the incident is believed to have been the result of a road misunderstanding between the two.

Farouk said the motorcyclist was picked up the following day and remanded for six days.

Police also seized a golf club, a machete and a steering lock.

The suspect has four previous criminal offences and tested positive for methamphetamine and benzodiazepine.

The incident went viral on social media.