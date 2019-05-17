Motorcyclist dies after crashing into lorry

KUALA LUMPUR: A 42-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into the back of a lorry that stopped at the emergency lane, at Km 23.5, Maju Expressway (MEX), here today.

Muhamad Zaki Ahmad died at the scene due to serious injury.

Sepang OCPD ACP Abdul Aziz Ali said the accident occurred at 6.15am when the victim was on his way to Putrajaya.

“The lorry had stopped at the emergency lane due to a flat tyre,” he said in a statement.

Muhamad Zaki’s body was taken to Putrajaya Hospital for postmortem. - Bernama