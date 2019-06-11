Motorcyclist dies after crashing into lorry

IPOH: A 21-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a lorry that suddenly started reversing when its engine stalled at KM 263.1 of the North-South Expressway, north bound near the Vista Point layover yesterday afternoon.

Ipoh district police chief Mohd Ali Tamby said in the 3pm incident, the victim, Mohd Najib Ismail, a private sector employee from Kampung Teluk Bakong, Batu Pahat, Johor, died at the scene.

He said the initial investigation found that the lorry was on its way from Sungai Buloh, Selangor heading to Gerik when the driver stopped near Vista Point to check on the vehicle.

“When the driver was out of the vehicle, the lorry suddenly started reversing and slid down the slope. The victim who was riding a Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle behind the lorry couldn’t avoid it and crashed into the vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

He said the lorry driver informed the police that he stopped the vehicle for allegedly having an engine problem.

The police detained the 48-year-old driver from Kuala Kubu Baru, to assist in the investigation under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he said. - Bernama