Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked bus

KUCHING: A man died after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a parked bus along Jalan Kangkok-Batu Kawa here early this morning.

In the 3.45am incident, the 32-year-old local man sustained serious injuries in the head and died at the scene.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexason Naga Chabu said during the incident, the bus driver was sleeping at a nearby house.

“The driver was detained for 24 hours to assist in the investigation, and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he told Bernama. — Bernama