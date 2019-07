GERIK: A motorcyclist was killed after he hit a wild boar that was crossing the road at Jalan Kampung Sumpitan, Lenggong here yesterday.

Gerik police chief Supt Ismail Che Isa said in the 9.15pm incident the victim, Mohd Faizul Sharifudin, 37, was travelling from Simpang Kampung Sumpitan to his home in Kampung Gua Badak when a wild boar suddenly darted out.

The victim who was riding a Honda Ex5 motorcycle suffered severe head injuries, died at the Lenggong health Clinic, he said in a statement today.

The victim’s body would be taken to Gerik Hospital today for post mortem, he said adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama