Motorcyclist dies in five-vehicle collision on NSE

ALOR GAJAH: A motorcyclist was killed after being run over by another vehicle, following an accident involving two motorcycles and three other vehicles, at KM207 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) south-bound, here this morning.

Alor Gajah district police chief, Supt Arshad Abu, said that the victim, identified as M. Kumaresan, 29, who worked as a factory technician, died at the scene from severe head and abdominal injuries in the 6.15 am incident.

“The victim is believed to have been riding his Kawasaki KR150 motorcycle from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru, along with his 27-year-old friend who was on a Yamaha RXZ,” he said.

“Initial investigations revealed that there had been a collision between the two motorbikes and the victim had fallen onto the middle lane,” he said in a statement today.

Arshad further said that the incident caused a Toyota Vios, driven by a 29-year-old man, to swerve from the middle lane to the right lane, when it was then hit by a Toyota Alphard.

Meanwhile, a Ford Ranger, travelling in the right lane, collided with one of the motorbikes, causing the vehicle's left front and rear tyres to puncture.

“The investigations have not yet revealed which vehicle involved in the accident had hit the deceased and caused the extent of his injuries. It is suspected that half of his body was run over by an unknown vehicle, which changed from the middle lane to the right lane,” he said.

The victim’s body was taken to Alor Gajah Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s friend, who suffered a fractured hip, was rushed to Melaka Hospital for treatment,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama