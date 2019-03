LABUAN: A man was killed in an accident at Jalan Bukit Timbalai near Kg Sg Miri on Sunday evening after he lost control of his motorcycle.

Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad said, Mohd Suzly Hamidun, 29, was thrown off his motorcycle and hit a tree in the 5.40 pm incident and died on the spot from internal chest injuries.

Police believe the deceased was travelling from Kg Sg Buton to Kg Sg Miri when the accident occurred.

“The deceased is believed to have been negotiating a narrow junction when he lost control of his motorcycle,” Farid said.

He was found lying on the roadside by a passerby, who immediately alerted the police.

Police urge anyone with information on the incident to call 087-506222 to facilitate investigations. — Bernama