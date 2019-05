GEORGE TOWN: A man was killed, while another cheated death after their vehicles were crushed by a huge tree at Jalan Tun Dr Awang yesterday evening.

The victim was a 65-year-old motorcyclist who died on the spot in the 5pm incident.

He is believed to have been heading to Bayan Baru from the Penang International Airport when the mishap occurred.

A post mortem revealed that the senior citizen died from serious head injuries.

Meanwhile, the other motorist, Othman Said, escaped after the roof of his car cushioned the impact of the uprooted tree.

Southwest district deputy police chief Deputy Supt Jafri Md Zain confirmed the incident, and said that the tree was probably uprooted by the strong winds.

The incident further snarled rush hour traffic along the busy road.