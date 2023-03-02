Motorcyclist killed in crash involving man driving under the influence

KULAI: A motorcyclist was killed after he was hit by a lorry believed to have been driven by an intoxicated man in Jalan Parit Panjang in Kulai here yesterday.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the lorry was heading towards the Sedenak toll plaza from Air Bemban when it went out of control and crashed into the motorcyclist travelling in the same direction at about 5.15 pm.

“The 48-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious head and body injuries and died on the spot,” he said in a statement today.

Tok said a breathalyser test showed that the lorry driver was driving under the influence of alcohol.

He has been remanded for four days for investigation under Section 44 of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama