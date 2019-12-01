Motorcyclist killed, two hurt in NSE five-vehicle crash

SEREMBAN: A 22-year-old man was killed while two children were injured in a five-vehicle crash at KM234.3 of the North-South Expressway southbound, near the Pedas-Linggi exit this morning.

Negri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Deputy Director, DSP Shaifulizan Sulaiman said the motorcyclist died at the scene due to severe head injuries in the 1.15am incident, while a two-year-old boy and a girl aged one were injured.

The other drivers and passengers, including a five-year-old boy were unhurt, he said in a statement, here today.

Police said the crash happened after the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle and grazed a four-wheel Toyota Hilux driven by a 24-year-old man in the middle lane of the highway.

“The victim then fell before being hit by another four-wheel Ford Ranger, coming from behind on the same route.

“Another two vehicles, a Ford van driven by a man with eight passengers and a Proton Wira with a man and three children who were in the middle lane as well, managed to swerve to the left,” he said, adding both vehicles collided with each other

The victim was sent to Alor Gajah Hospital in Melaka for a post-mortem while those injured received treatment at the same hospital. - Bernama