Motorcyclist riding against traffic flow dies after colliding with a car

JOHOR BARU: A man died when his motorcycle collided with a car after travelling against the flow of traffic on the Taman Nusa Idaman slip road, Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua) at Iskandar Puteri, today.

Iskandar Puteri OCPD, ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said in the incident that occurred at about 7am, G. Siritar, 35, who was a lorry attendant in Singapore, died on the spot due to severe head and body injuries.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the motorcyclist who allegedly rode against the traffic flow from Taman Nusa Idaman heading todards Linkedua and collided with a car coming from the opposite direction,” he said in a statement, here today.

Dzulkhairi said the incident also resulted in the 26-year-old car driver sustaining injury on the face and head and later sent to Hospital Sultanah Aminah here for treatment.

He said, Siritar originated from Taman Bukit Indah, Iskandar Puteri, and his remains were taken to Hospital Temenggung Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim, Kulai, for autopsy. — Bernama