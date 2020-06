KANGAR: A motorcyclist suffered a fractured skull after being hit by a car driven by a man believed to be drunk in Jalan Raja Syed Saffi here last night.

Kangar district police chief Supt Wari Kiew said the motorcyclist, identified as Bishamhadi Mohamad Hasbi, 40, was admitted to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital here after the incident at 10.10pm.

“Initial investigations showed that the driver lost control of his car and crashed into a motorcycle and the back of a lorry unloading goods on the side of the road,” he said when contacted here today.

He said the 58-year-old car driver had been detained for investigations and his breath test showed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The man, who is a painter, sustained only light injuries while the motorcyclist suffered a fractured skull and body injuries,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama