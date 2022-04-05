Motorcyclist waylaid, battered and robbed by gang of bikers

SHAH ALAM: A motorcyclist was badly injured after he was battered by a gang of bikers during a robbery on Persiaran Setia Dagang U13, Setia Alam here early on Sunday.

The victim who works as a personal driver was riding his motorcycle alone at about 4.30am when he was waylaid by the gang comprising at least seven bikers.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Iqbal Ibrahim said the victim was assaulted with crash helmets repeatedly by the robbers.

He said the robbers relieved the victim of his wallet and cellphone before escaping with his motorcycle.

He said the victim’s wife lodged a police report on his behalf after he related his case to her.

Iqbal said investigators are tracking down the robbers and the case is being investigated for robbery.

He urged those with information on the case to call Insp Saiedayu of the Shah Alam CID at 03-55202222.