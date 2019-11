GEORGE TOWN: A teenager died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an ambulance near the Penang Bridge.

In the 1.20am accident, Andy Heng Kar How, 19, was riding against the flow of traffic when he was hit by an ambulance that was heading to the Seberang Jaya hospital, from the island.

He died on the spot, due to severe head injury.

The passengers of the ambulance escaped unscathed, and were transferred to another ambulance, to be taken to the Seberang Jaya hospital.

Police confirmed the incident and said the case is under investigation.