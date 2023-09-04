Motorist detained for road rage on lorry driver

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police arrested an aggressive motorist for road rage when he allegedly damaged a lorry in an incident on Jalan Permatang Janggus here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) District police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said a video of the incident involving the man driving a red Proton Saga car had gone viral yesterday before police arrested the suspect, in his 30s, for investigations.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it was found that the quarrel involving the car driver and the lorry driver is believed to have happened on Jalan Permatang Janggus towards Permatang Pauh yesterday, but the time of the incident has not been ascertained.

“In the viral video, a red Proton Saga and a lorry were seen grazing each other before both drivers stopped and a quarrel ensued with the enraged motorist seen taking an object from the back of his car to wreck the front number plate of the truck,” he said today.

He said the motorist, who is a local citizen, is now under remand for investigations under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Tan also advised the public not to take the law into their own hands and disrupt the peace.

Earlier, a video lasting two minutes and 50 seconds went viral, showing a man damaging a vehicle in the Seberang Perai Tengah District, which drew various reactions from netizens.

Meanwhile, in another development, the South West District police headquarters said in a statement today that it confiscated 18 ‘mat rempit’ motorcycles in accordance with Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and issued 131 summonses for various offences in ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ carried out in the district early this morning.

He said the operation was carried out around the favourite haunts of mat rempit who engaged in dangerous, illegal racing such as the Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu Expressway, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah and Persiaran Bayan Indah. - Bernama