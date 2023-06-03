Motorist feared drowned in Mersing flood

MERSING: A motorist is feared to have been swept away by floodwaters after the Perodua Myvi he was driving skidded off the road in Jalan Nitar Utama here today.

Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Abdul Muiz Mukhtar said they received an emergency call on the incident at 6.49 am.

“When our team arrived, there were no indications that the victim was still at the location of the incident.

“Our team then conducted a search in Felda Nitar 1 and Felda Nitar 2 areas,“ he said in a statement.

Abdul Muiz said the search operation was continuing in Felda Nitar 2, where the car is believed to have skidded to the side of the road which was submerged in 1.2-metre deep water.

Meanwhile, the Mersing Public Works Department said on its Facebook that four roads in the district - Jalan Nitar Utama, Jalan Tanah Abang, Jalan Semaloi and Jalan Sri Mahkota - had been closed to all traffic after they were inundated. - Bernama